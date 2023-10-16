Home / Finance / Investment / Vivriti Asset Management receives $200 million in three credit funds

Vivriti Asset Management receives $200 million in three credit funds

VAM said the commitments have been raised for three credit funds, including Vivriti Wealth Optimizer Fund, Vivriti Emerging Corporate Bond Fund, and Vivriti Alpha Debt Fund - Enhanced

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Vivriti Asset Management (VAM) on Monday said it has received USD 200 million (about Rs 1,664 crore) in commitments in three alternate investment funds.

VAM said the commitments have been raised for three credit funds, including Vivriti Wealth Optimizer Fund, Vivriti Emerging Corporate Bond Fund, and Vivriti Alpha Debt Fund - Enhanced.

Under Diversified Bond Funds (DBF), VAM has invested over Rs 1,400 crore since January 2022 in 40 investees in sectors such as airports, clean energy, road construction, fertiliser manufacturing, thermal energy, financial services, logistics, software services and managed offices, as per an official statement.

To date, the company has raised commitments of over USD 450 million, the statement said.

The investments have supported the growth of these businesses, with end-use tied to capital expenditure, working capital improvement, product development, and last-mile contribution to infrastructure projects, it said.

There are 570 contributors to the strategy, including significant participation from institutional investors, it said.

VAM's chief investment officer Soumendra Ghosh said there are over 5,000 mid-sized enterprises that seek growth capital.

Other aspects like public data sets that aid underwriting and portfolio tracking, evolving bankruptcy resolution ecosystem, and relatively shallow loan and bond market capital pools present immense opportunities, he added.

Also Read

Vivriti seeks $250 mn for India's debut ABS private debt investment

Global investment firms IFC, M&G invest in Vivriti Retail Asset Fund

Vivriti Capital to raise Rs 500 cr via non-convertible debentures on Aug 18

Crisil launches three new AIF benchmarks to gauge performance

Markets regulator mulls prohibiting differential treatment to AIF investors

Investment bankers see highest fee income at $968 million in Jan-Sept

Deal activities decline marginally to $13.37 billion in Sept quarter

Cash holdings with mutual funds at 16-month low of 4.8% in September

58% large cap index funds fail to beat underlying indices in first half

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Topics :Vivriti CapitalAIFCredit fundsInvestment

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story