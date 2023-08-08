Home / Finance / News / 28% GST on casinos, online gaming, racing to up revenue collection: FM

28% GST on casinos, online gaming, racing to up revenue collection: FM

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said casinos are currently paying 28% GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the 28 per cent GST on full face value of supplies in casinos, race courses and online gaming will result in higher revenues.

The online gaming segment grew by 28 per cent in 2021 to reach USD 1.9 billion, as per NITI Aayog estimates referred in the Draft National Policy for Growth of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comic & Extended Reality sector in India prepared by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said casinos are currently paying 28 per cent GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

Online gaming industry supplying actionable claims and some horse race clubs are currently paying GST at the rate of 18 per cent on platform fees/commission ranging from 5 to 20 per cent of the full face value, while some horse race clubs are paying 28 per cent on the full face value.

Sitharaman said online gaming companies supplying actionable claims and some horse race clubs paying 18 per cent on platform fee/commission are disputing the 28 per cent levy on actionable claims in the form of betting and gambling before various legal fora.

"It is anticipated that the levy of 28 per cent on full face value, as recommended in the 50th GST Council meeting, will result in increase of revenue from current levels," Sitharaman added.

Also Read

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

As repetitive taxation fears arise, gaming firms wait for clarity

Gamers urge finance minister to reduce current 28% GST on online gaming

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

RBI's rate-setting panel starts 3-day deliberations on monetary policy

Indian private credit funds, non-bank lenders filling gap left by banks

Rupee appreciates, govt bond reverses gains post US non-farm payroll data

14,277 GST appeals pending against disputed tax demands by authorities

Banks write off Rs 14.56 trn NPAs in last nine financial years: Centre

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanGSTCasinoonline gamingHorse riding

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti okays share issuance on preferential basis to SMC for stake in SMG

Hero MotoCorp receives over 25,000 bookings for India-made Harley-Davidson

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story