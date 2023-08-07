14,277 GST appeals pending against disputed tax demands by authorities

As many as 14,227 appeals against disputed tax demands raised by Central GST authorities are pending as of June 2023, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the 49th meeting of the GST Council had approved the setting up of GST Appellate Tribunals across the country.

"It has been planned to establish the State benches in a phased manner based on the request of states," the Minister said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He also gave details of the number of GST appeals against demands by Central GST authorities pending at various levels. During 2023-24 (up to June 2023), 14,227 appeals were pending. The number was gone up from 11,899 pending appeals as of March 2023.

Setting up of GST Appellate Tribunal benches in states would help in faster dispute resolution.

Currently, taxpayers aggrieved with the ruling of tax authorities are required to move the respective High Courts. The resolution process takes longer time as High Courts are already burdened with backlog of cases and do not have a specialised bench to deal with GST cases.