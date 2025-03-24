Home / Finance / News / Ajay Seth takes baton from Tuhin Kanta Pandey as new Finance Secretary

Ajay Seth takes baton from Tuhin Kanta Pandey as new Finance Secretary

Ajay Seth, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Karnataka cadre, brings a wealth of experience to his new role

Ajay Seth
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Senior bureaucrat Ajay Seth has been designated as the new Finance Secretary, according to an official order released by the Personnel Ministry on Monday (March 24).
 
This appointment marks a significant development in India's financial administration. 
Ajay Seth, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Karnataka cadre, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He was previously serving as the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, where he played a crucial role in shaping the nation's economic policies.
 
Seth takes the baton from Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who has moved on from the post of Finance Secretary to become the new Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson in March this year. 
 
Earlier this month Ajay Seth was also given the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue, according to an official order.

Ajay Seth's academic background
 
Seth's academic background includes a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee and an MBA from Ateneo de Manila University.
 
Seth's extensive career spans over three decades, with significant expertise in public finance, taxation, and social sector administration.
 
He has also gained recognition for his work in transforming Karnataka’s commercial tax administration, receiving the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2013. 
 
First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

