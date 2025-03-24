Ajay Seth takes baton from Tuhin Kanta Pandey as new Finance Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Ajay Seth has been designated as the new Finance Secretary, according to an official order released by the Personnel Ministry on Monday (March 24).

Ajay Seth, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Karnataka cadre, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He was previously serving as the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, where he played a crucial role in shaping the nation's economic policies. This appointment marks a significant development in India's financial administration.

ALSO READ: Stock price moves unrelated to taxation: Economic Affairs Secy Ajay Seth Seth takes the baton from Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who has moved on from the post of Finance Secretary to become the new Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson in March this year.

Earlier this month Ajay Seth was also given the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue, according to an official order.

Ajay Seth's academic background

Seth's academic background includes a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee and an MBA from Ateneo de Manila University.

Seth's extensive career spans over three decades, with significant expertise in public finance, taxation, and social sector administration.