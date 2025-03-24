Indian Rupee ends 35 paise stronger; Logs best winning streak in 13 months

Indian rupee closed stronger for the ninth consecutive session on Monday -- the longest winning streak since January 2024 -- amid signs of revival in foreign inflows and weakening US dollar.

The domestic currency ended 35 paise stronger at 85.63 against the greenback after closing at 85.98 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data. The currency has appreciated by 1.9 per cent in March so far, tracking the fall in the dollar index. Meanwhile, during the current financial year, it witnessed a 2.2 per cent fall.

The rupee strengthened past 85.70 as the dollar struggled to stay above 104, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. "Additionally, expectations of Russia-Ukraine truce talks have kept market liquidity active, further supporting the rupee's momentum." ALSO READ: India's spot oil demand dips as Russian supply nears normal levels The dollar index — a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was down 0.15 per cent at 103.92. The dollar index weakened by 3.26 per cent in March, the highest since November 2022. Investors seeking safety amid economic uncertainties, drove treasury yields lower, thereby capping the dollar's strength, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.

The currency has decisively broken below the 86.00 mark, with the potential to test strong support at 85.80 in the near term, Pabari noted. However, sustained liquidity deficits and the Reserve Bank oif India's interventions aimed at bolstering forex reserves could trigger a rebound towards 86.50–86.60 levels, he said. "Any uptick might present selling opportunities for traders, while a favourable shift in market conditions could propel the rupee towards the 85.50 mark."