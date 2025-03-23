Banks set to make treasury gains in Q4 FY25 as bond yields soften

Banks are set to make treasury gains in the fourth quarter of the current financial year as the yield on government bonds softened in the current quarter so far on the back of strong inflows in the debt segment, said market participants.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond fell 8 basis points in the previous week — the steepest weekly decline in four months, since November 30, 2024 — to settle at 6.62 per cent.

The 5-year bond yield fell by 22 basis points during the same period, whereas the 14-year bond yield fell by 11 basis points.

“The banks will make mark-to-market gains as yields fell significantly,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “Treasuries will wait and book profits as the yields are expected to fall further by 3–4 basis points,” he added. In the third quarter, the benchmark yield was steady and moved up by 1 basis point, whereas in the second quarter, the benchmark yield had softened by 25 basis points. Government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) received net foreign flows worth Rs 8,560 crore during the week. On Friday, foreign investors net bought Rs 644 crore worth of FAR securities.

Net foreign inflows in the domestic debt market in March so far were the highest since August 2024. Foreign investors net bought Rs 8,497 crore worth of domestic securities in March as of Wednesday. “The rising expectation of another rate cut in June has brought in more inflows, and the Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions by the RBI helped banks to make some gains as they pulled out bonds from their held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolio,” said the treasury head at a state-owned bank. The RBI has been deploying liquidity measures to address tight liquidity conditions in the banking system. The net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 2.32 trillion as of Thursday, according to the latest data by the RBI.

Market participants said that state-owned banks were the major participants at the OMO auctions. So far, the RBI has conducted OMO purchase auctions of Rs 2 trillion in 2025. The central bank will conduct an additional Rs 50,000 crore worth of OMO purchase auction on Wednesday. After the new investment norm came into effect from April 1, 2024, banks must categorise bonds as held-to-maturity on a permanent basis, with the exception of 5 per cent of the portfolio that can be withdrawn throughout the year. Any deviation from this rule requires approval from both the bank’s board and the RBI. However, these bonds can be used for OMO auctions.