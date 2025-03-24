Indian Rupee opens stronger at 85.94/$, gains for ninth straight session

The currency has decisively broken below the 86.00 mark, with the potential to test strong support at 85.80 in the near term, Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, noted. However, sustained liquidity deficits and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) interventions aimed at bolstering forex reserves could trigger a rebound towards 86.50–86.60 levels, he said. "Any uptick might present selling opportunities for traders, while a favourable shift in market conditions could propel the rupee towards the 85.50 mark."

The domestic currency opened 4 paise stronger at 85.94 against the greenback after closing at 85.98 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data. The Rupee is on track to log the best winning streak since January 2024. The currency has appreciated by 1.83 per cent in March so far, tracking the fall in the dollar index.