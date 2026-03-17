Amid large FPI outflows from equity, debt attracted inflows in FY26

In January, Bloomberg Index Services said it has postponed the inclusion of Indian bonds in its Global Aggregate Index, citing the need for further assessment of operational and market infrastructure issues. It said an update will be provided in mid-2026.

When JPMorgan had announced in September 2023 that Indian bonds would be phased into the index starting June 28, 2024, and reaching the full 10 per cent weighting by March 31, 2025, at 1 per cent per month, analysts predicted passive inflows of $20 billion-25 billion, with bullish scenarios extending up to $30 billion when including active repositioning. Much of the inflows occurred in the months leading up to the actual inclusion between September 2023 and June 2024, net inflows stood at approximately ₹92,302 crore. This indicated significant front-loading by investors who anticipated the move and adjusted their portfolios ahead of schedule.