Home / Finance / News / As Rupee appreciates, importers take advantage of unexpected up move

As Rupee appreciates, importers take advantage of unexpected up move

The rupee has been in a narrow 3 paisa range, having reached a more than six-month high on Monday

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee was slightly higher on Tuesday on the back of inflows, holding its positive bias heading into the crucial US consumer inflation data.

The rupee was at 82.7425 to the US dollar at 10:55 a.m. IST, up from 82.7575 in the previous session.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The rupee has been in a narrow 3 paisa range, having reached a more than six-month high on Monday.

"At least from our side, we have seen good bit importer hedging the last few days," a foreign exchange salesperson at a private bank said.

"That I think we can extrapolate to other banks. The thinking that rupee is a range-bound currency means decent dips and rallies will always see a pickup in hedging."

Amit Pabari, managing director at fx advisory firm CR Forex, said the rupee was "poised for strength" on the back of inflows and robust India economic fundamentals.

"The rupee is expected to trend towards the 82.50 level," he said.

Other Asian currencies were mostly lower on the day ahead of the US inflation data.

The February inflation data will hold cues on whether January's higher reading was just a blip or that prices are proving more persistent.

"Our main interest in the data is to observe the degree of inflation persistence, or stickiness," ANZ Bank said in a note.

Super-core inflation rose 0.85 per cent in January, the highest month-on-month reading in 22 months, the note added.

Economists polled by Reuters expect US headline inflation to rise by 0.4 per cent and core by 0.3 per cent.

Also Read

RBI's $5 billion USD/INR swap expiry fuels dollar shortage concern

Banks pitch risky hedges to Indian firms yearning for higher forex returns

Indian firms took on larger forex risk in 2023 counting on RBI support

Large banks preparing for maturity of RBI's $5 billion forex swap

India's inclusion in EM bond index can spark higher FX volatility: Bankers

Give top priority to regulatory concerns, redressal: FIDC to member firms

Complaints under RBI's ombudsman schemes soar 68% to over 7 trn in 2022-23

Aditya Birla Finance may merge with Aditya Birla Cap within next 12 months

RBI takes delivery of $5 bn dollar/rupee swap to bolster liquidity: Bankers

REC to finance power, infra projects worth Rs 1.20 trillion in Rajasthan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaIndian rupeeUS DollarRupee vs dollarRBI Policy

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story