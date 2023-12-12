Home / Finance / News / Automatic payment limit through UPI raised to Rs 1 lakh, says RBI

Automatic payment limit through UPI raised to Rs 1 lakh, says RBI

UPI has emerged a preferred mode of payment for a large section of the population with over 11.23 billion transactions recorded in November

An announcement in this regard was made by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das last week. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday increased the limit for automatic payments through UPI to Rs 1 lakh per transaction from the existing Rs 15,000 for certain categories, including subscription to mutual funds.

As of now, relaxation in Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) is permitted while processing e-mandates/standing instructions on cards, prepaid payment instruments and UPI (Unified Payments Interface), for subsequent recurring transactions with values up to Rs 15,000.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"...it has been decided to increase the limit from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per transaction for... subscription to mutual funds, payment of insurance premiums, and credit card bill payments," the central bank said in a circular on "processing of e-mandates for recurring transactions".

UPI has emerged a preferred mode of payment for a large section of the population with over 11.23 billion transactions recorded in November.

An announcement in this regard was made by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, while unveiling the December bi-monthly monetary policy last week.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI hikes UPI limit for hospital, educational payments: What does it mean?

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

FACE-member fintechs disburse Rs 31,692 crore in Q2FY24, says report

ED attached Rs 64,920 cr crime proceeds in bank frauds, arrested 150: Govt

Swiggy disbursed Rs 102 cr in loans to delivery partners in last 12 months

RBI cautions states with over 4% fiscal deficit, urges tax reforms

NIIF-backed shadow bank considers raising $100 mn with $600 mn valuation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaUPI transactionscentral governmentMutual funds MFs

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story