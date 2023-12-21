Home / Finance / News / SBI to sign 200 mn euro LoC with EIB to support climate action projects

The loan document will become operational, subject to necessary approvals, it said.

Earlier this month, SBI signed a 70 million euro (about Rs 630 crore) LoC with German Development Bank KfW for promoting solar projects in the country.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it will sign a 200 million euro (about Rs 1,800 crore) Line of Credit (LoC) with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for supporting climate action projects in the country.

The agreement will be signed on December 21 at the bank's IFSC Gift City Branch in Ahmedabad, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The loan document will become operational, subject to necessary approvals, it said.

Earlier this month, SBI signed a 70 million euro (about Rs 630 crore) LoC with German Development Bank KfW for promoting solar projects in the country.

The LoC is aimed at supporting Solar Photovoltaics (PV) projects in India.

Climate Change, SBI, European Investment Bank, India

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

