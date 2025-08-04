Home / Finance / News / Banking system liquidity surplus reaches ₹4.09 trillion amid govt spending

Banking system liquidity surplus reaches ₹4.09 trillion amid govt spending

The surplus liquidity has kept the overnight weighted average call rate below the repo rate of 5.50%, and overnight tri-party repo rate below the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate of 5.25%

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
premium
The rupee settled at 87.66 per dollar, against previous close of 87.55 per dollar. (Photo: Reuters)
Anjali Kumari
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of ₹4.09 trillion on Sunday, the highest since July 3, on the back of government spending, according to the latest RBI data.
 
The surplus liquidity has kept the overnight weighted average call rate below the repo rate of 5.50 per cent, and overnight tri-party repo rate below the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate of 5.25 per cent.
 
The weighted average call rate stood at 5.37 per cent, and weighted average Treps rate stood at 5.22 per cent on Monday.
 
The RBI’s VRRR operations are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity from the system and anchoring short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate. However, the persistent surplus liquidity suggests that more VRRR auctions may be needed to maintain liquidity at the central bank’s target of 1 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL).
 
“The liquidity improved on the back of government spending,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “We will see more VRRR auctions as the aim is to align overnight rates with the repo rate,” he added.
 
Meanwhile, the rupee erased all its early gains, slipping from an opening of 87.21 per dollar to a low of 87.70 per dollar before the RBI intervened to curb further depreciation.
 
The selling pressure was largely driven by demand from oil companies, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and importers, said dealers. Some dollar buying was also attributed to refunds from unallotted NSDL IPO subscriptions.
 
The rupee settled at 87.66 per dollar, against previous close of 87.55 per dollar.
 
FPIs have begun August with significant equity outflows. Meanwhile, trade tensions between India and the US have intensified following Washington’s imposition of 25 per cent tariffs. In response, India reaffirmed its stance on continuing oil imports from Russia, stating that such decisions would not be dictated by the US.
 
This escalation has added to the uncertainty faced by Indian exporters.
 
“The buying was mainly by oil companies, FPIs and importers, while some buying was due to refund of un-allotted NSDL IPO subscriptions. FPIs have started August with sizable equity sales and would have continued the same today. The trade tensions between India and the US have escalated after the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs and India saying that it will not be the US to determine from where it buys the oil and that we would continue to buy the oil from Russia. It has raised uncertainty for India companies reliant on exports,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Provide ₹14K crore worth 'green grants' to states to meet RE targets: NCAER

Premium

PNB Housing Finance to consider external, internal candidates for MD & CEO

Govt pushes financial inclusion as banks open 559 mn Jan Dhan accounts

GST evasion of ₹7.08 trn detected in 5 yrs, includes ITC fraud of ₹1.79 trn

RBI's MPC meet begins today: Repo rate, stance, inflation outlook, and more

Topics :BankingLiquidityGovt spending

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story