PNB Housing Finance to consider external, internal candidates for MD & CEO

PNB Housing Finance is considering both internal and external candidates for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), with Jatul Anand, who was recently elevated to the post of executive director, also in the race, the firm said in an analyst call on Monday. This comes after the incumbent MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigned last week. His resignation is effective October 28. If the company is unable to appoint a new MD & CEO by the end of October, Anand will assume the role in the interim, until a new appointment is made.

Shares of the lender closed 3.64 per cent down on the BSE at ₹778.65 apiece on Monday. "The NRC (Nomination and Remuneration Committee) has already initiated a search process to identify a suitable successor. We will search for that candidate, internal, external, whatever may be the thing. In the interim, we have appointed Jatul Anand as the executive director and assuming there is a gap between October 28, 2025, when Girish finishes the 90-day notice period, which is given, and the new incumbent joining in, Jatul will hold charge in the interim time," the management said.

The board recently approved Anand as the executive director (ED) and overall in-charge of 'Prime and Emerging' Business (sales, credit, product and collections), who was prior a function head. The board approved Kousgi's resignation as MD & CEO on July 31, 2025, which will become effective from October 28, 2025, a year before his tenure ended. He took charge in October 2022. The management also said that the changes in the senior management level will not bring any change to the strategic vision of the company.