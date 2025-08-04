Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI's MPC meet begins today: Repo rate, stance, inflation outlook, and more

RBI's MPC meet begins today: Repo rate, stance, inflation outlook, and more

After keeping rates unchanged for 11 meetings, the RBI has slashed repo in the last three policy reviews; economists await the August 6 outcome

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra, governor of RBI, will serve as the ex officio chairperson of the committee. (File Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting body, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), is scheduled to begin its bi-monthly meeting today. After keeping the repo rate unchanged for 11 consecutive meetings, the committee slashed the rate in the last three meetings, bringing it down from 6.5 per cent in February to 5.5 per cent in June. After June's action-packed policy meeting, economists eagerly await the review for the upcoming meeting, which will be announced on August 6.

What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

The MPC is a rate-determining body formally established by the RBI in 2016 under the RBI Act, 1934. It was created to ensure greater transparency and collective decision-making in India’s monetary policy.  The first MPC meeting was held in October 2016.
 

What is the RBI MPC's role?

The committee’s main objective is to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent ± 2 per cent, while supporting economic growth.
 
It is tasked with deciding the repo rate, which is the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks. Adjustments to the repo rate help the central bank control inflation and stimulate or restrain growth, depending on prevailing economic conditions.

Who are the members of MPC?

The committee consists of six members. While three members of the committee are RBI officials, the remaining three are appointed by the Government of India. 

Also Read

trading

Godrej Properties shares gain post Q1 results; should you bet?

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 130 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; Metal, Auto index up 1%

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock zooms 20% after Q1 results; details

delhivery

Delhivery delivers in Q1: Stock hits 52-wk high, brokerages raise target

matcha tea

Matcha tea: Is it really healthy or just another overhyped wellness fad?

 
Sanjay Malhotra, governor of RBI, will serve as the ex officio chairperson of the committee.

Other RBI members on the committee:

Poonam Gupta, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy
 
Rajiv Ranjan, executive director in charge of monetary policy
 

Government-appointed external members:

Saugata Bhattacharya, economist
 
Ram Singh, director, Delhi School of Economics
 
Nagesh Kumar, director & CEO, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID)

How does the MPC function?

All the decisions in the policy meeting are taken by majority, with each member having one vote. The governor calls for a vote in case of a tie. The policy meeting is held bi-monthly, six times a year.
 
Members observe a “silent period” of seven days before and after the meeting to ensure confidentiality.

June 2025 RBI MPC highlights

In the last MPC meeting held between June 4–6, the RBI monetary policy committee announced the following:
 
Repo rate: The repo rate was slashed by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.5 per cent, marking the third straight cut in 2025.
 
CRR: The MPC reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 bps to 3 per cent, potentially releasing ₹2.5 trillion into the banking system. CRR is the portion of cash that commercial banks need to keep with the central bank.
 
Stance: The committee also shifted its stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral', signalling a more balanced approach going forward. The rate cut was backed by five out of six members, including Governor Malhotra.
 
Inflation: In June, the MPC revised its FY26 CPI inflation forecast down to 3.7 per cent (from 4 per cent), citing benign food prices and a favourable monsoon.
 
Economic growth: The FY26 GDP growth estimate was retained at 6.5 per cent.

The trend so far

Since February 2025, the MPC has cumulatively reduced the repo rate by 100 basis points:
  • February: 25 bps cut
  • April: 25 bps cut
  • June: 50 bps cut
Despite monetary easing, credit growth remains sluggish, pointing to demand-side challenges in the broader economy.

What to expect in August MPC meet?

As earlier reported by Business Standard, economists are split on the August policy direction.  While some experts are expecting another 25 bps cut, others believe that the committee will further lower the inflation estimate. 
ALSO READ: Feb, Apr rate cuts fully transmitted, to help improve growth: RBI Governor

More From This Section

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Trump's tariff shock likely to deepen rupee's slide, hurt recovery further

rbi rate cut

RBI's MPC likely to keep repo rate unchanged: Business Standard pollpremium

Kissan, KCC

Kisan Credit Card accounts in PSBs down 1.8% to 22.5 million in FY25premium

Donald Trump tariff impact: Banks likely to tighten lending to MSMEs

Donald Trump tariff impact: Banks likely to tighten lending to MSMEspremium

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

PSBs face FinMin heat over delay in release of customers' property docspremium

Topics : monetary policy review monetary policy committee monetary policy RBI MPC Meeting RBI repo rate RBI monetary policy RBI RBI Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon