Banks remain cautious in lending to NBFCs despite risk weight reversal

Banks remain cautious in lending towards non-banking financial companies and microfinance institutions (MFIs) even after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reverted to lower risk weights on such loans, which came into effect from 1 April.

While the top-rated NBFCs may continue to have access to bank loans, the middle and lower-rated ones may find it difficult.

“The situation will not change for mid-size and small-size NBFCs and for MFIs. Top-rated NBFCs will only be the large beneficiaries of reversing risk weights. Mid-size NBFCs like us will not get any benefit. Banks will remain cautious while lending,” said a senior executive at a mid-size NBFC.

The increase in risk weights for bank loans to NBFCs in November 2023 hampered credit flows to the sector. Bank loan growth to NBFCs slowed to 5.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹16.36 trillion till 21 March 2025, compared to 15.3 per cent growth during the same period of the previous year. Analysts said that banks will remain cautious for at least two quarters while lending to NBFCs and MFIs due to the performance of the overall sector. Stress in the micro-lending sector, resulting in a decline in the microfinance portfolio, stood at 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.91 trillion at the end of December 2024.

“I do not think just because risk weights have been reduced suddenly we will see an increase in lending. Segments such as microfinance and unsecured lending have witnessed increased delinquency, so lenders will be cautious before they start lending to these segments. At the end of the day, banks need to weigh their risks,” said Gaurav Gupta, Founder, MD and CEO, Tyger Capital. Additionally, if banks want to increase their exposure to NBFCs, they will gradually start with top-tier NBFCs. Pricing of loans to NBFCs is also not expected to come down anytime soon, analysts added. Credit to the services sector slowed to 13.4 per cent (from 28 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), primarily due to decelerated growth in credit to NBFCs.

“Banks’ exposure to NBFCs will be in line with the overall banks’ credit. Further, everyone will be watchful about the MFI segment as new guardrails have kicked in, so at least for a quarter the slowdown in lending will continue, and looking ahead, banks will monitor incremental delinquencies in MFIs,” said Karthik Srinivasan, Group Head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA. MFIN, a self-regulatory body for microfinance lenders, in November introduced guidelines to protect borrowers by ensuring that no borrower should have loans from more than three lenders from the beginning of 2025. Some banks remain cautious in lending to the sector.