Banks raise record Rs 1.17 trillion through CDs amid tight liquidity

Banks and financial institutions (FIs) raised over Rs 1.17 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) during the fortnight of March 7–21, the highest in a single fortnight since May 2021, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

This period saw IndusInd Bank aggressively tapping the CD market, with its liquidity coverage ratio declining post its disclosure of discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio. The bank’s liquidity coverage ratio fell to 113 per cent as of March 9, 2025, compared to 118 per cent at the end of December.

The surge in CD issuances also highlights tightening deposit conditions in the banking system, prompting banks to rely heavily on CDs to meet credit demand—especially as loan demand typically picks up toward the financial year-end.

During the fortnight, state-owned Punjab National Bank raised Rs 28,140 crore, followed by HDFC Bank with Rs 18,140 crore, IndusInd Bank with Rs 15,850 crore, and Bank of Baroda with Rs 14,265 crore. Yields on Punjab National Bank’s CDs ranged from 7.56 per cent to 7.58 per cent, while HDFC Bank’s CD yields were between 7.50 per cent and 7.63 per cent. Bank of Baroda’s CD yields ranged from 7.55 per cent to 7.60 per cent, whereas IndusInd Bank’s CD yields were higher, between 7.75 per cent and 7.90 per cent. IndusInd Bank’s borrowing cost has increased by 15 basis points (bps) amid derivative loss.

“Apart from the year-end funding requirement, the record CD issuance is also driven by the liquidity requirement at one of the large private banks, which may have faced elevated deposit outflows,” said Anil Gupta, vice-president – financial sector ratings, ICRA. According to Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) data, total CD issuances in March exceeded Rs 2.25 trillion. Punjab National Bank led the issuances with over Rs 35,290 crore, followed by HDFC Bank at Rs 31,465 crore, Bank of Baroda at Rs 26,040 crore, Canara Bank at Rs 20,325 crore, and IndusInd Bank at Rs 16,550 crore. CDs are negotiable money market instruments issued by banks with maturities ranging from a minimum of seven days to a maximum of one year. Financial institutions, however, can issue CDs with maturities between one and three years. These instruments are rated by approved rating agencies, enhancing their tradability in the secondary market based on demand.