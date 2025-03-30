Home / Finance / News / Credit card spends drop to 7-month low of Rs 1.67 trillion in February

Credit card spends drop to 7-month low of Rs 1.67 trillion in February

According to analysts, there is a change in the spending pattern among customers amid the rising household debt

Credit Card
Transactions on SBI Card, issued by the public sector lender, dropped to Rs 26,175.55 crore from Rs 28,976.68 crore in January 2025 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Credit card spends dropped to a seven-month low of ₹1.67 trillion in February, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, amid stress in unsecured loans and a rise in household debt. Spends stood at ₹1.84 trillion in January.
 
Point-of-sale transactions for the month added up to ₹62,124.91 crore, down from ₹69,429.4 crore in January 2025. Meanwhile, ecommerce payments declined to ₹1.05 trillion from ₹1.15 trillion in the previous month.
 
“Over the past few months, stress in unsecured lending has increased. Household debt is rising at an aggregate level, making the RBI uncomfortable. This could have led to a drop in card issuances and credit card spending,” an analyst said.
 
According to analysts, there is a shift in spending patterns among customers amid rising household debt. Recently, a report by TransUnion Cibil observed that growth in India’s retail credit continued to slow during the October-December period of 2024-25, with a sharp decline in credit uptake among new-to-credit (NTC) consumers. Consumption-led credit products originated by NTC consumers dropped 21 per cent year-on-year in loan originations.
 
“While growth in credit card issuances and spending is slowing, the existing gross non-performing asset levels and rising credit costs indicate some pressure. This month, macroeconomic conditions, coupled with seasonal variations such as the post-festival slowdown, likely contributed to the decline in credit card spending,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI research, CareEdge Ratings.
 
“Going forward, although the credit card industry will continue to grow, the pace is likely to slow, with competition in the sector expected to intensify,” Bhalerao added.

Also Read

Credit cards for movie fans: Here is how to pick one for the best rewards

Tata Neu HDFC Bank cobranded card surpasses 2 million issuances

Forex or credit card? The better option for Indians travelling abroad

Unidentified men hacked credit card details of a doctor: How to stay safe?

Top five credit cards for exquisite dining experience in 2025

 
Transactions of leading credit card issuers also declined. Transactions via the largest credit card issuer, HDFC Bank, dropped to ₹46,378.18 crore in February from ₹50,664.04 crore in January. Similarly, ICICI Bank’s card transactions fell to ₹30,990.86 crore from ₹35,681.6 crore, while Axis Bank saw a decline to ₹18,884.27 crore from ₹20,212.17 crore.
 
Transactions on SBI Card, issued by the public sector lender, dropped to ₹26,175.55 crore from ₹28,976.68 crore in January 2025.
 
Meanwhile, the total number of outstanding credit cards in the system rose to 109.31 million from 108.87 million at the end of January 2025.
 
HDFC Bank remains the leader in credit card issuances, with 23.62 million cards in circulation. Other major players include SBI Card with 20.66 million, ICICI Bank with 18.11 million, and Axis Bank with 14.77 million.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Companies raise record Rs 1.33 trn through QIPs in FY25 amid market boom

Panel on non-financial regulatory reforms to begin work soon: Finance secy

NBFCs should not take risk beyond their absorption capacity, says RBI

Premium

Indian households' gold stash outweighs reserves with top 10 central banks

Rupee logs best monthly rise in 6 years on strong foreign inflows

Topics :Credit CardRBICredit card charges

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story