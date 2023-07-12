Home / Finance / News / RCap Administrator submits name of IIHL as successful bidder for NCLT's nod

RCap Administrator submits name of IIHL as successful bidder for NCLT's nod

Debt-ridden Reliance Capital on Wednesday said the RBI-appointed administrator has submitted the name of IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL) as a successful bidder

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 29, 2021, superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Debt-ridden Reliance Capital on Wednesday said the RBI-appointed administrator has submitted the name of IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL) as a successful bidder to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for consideration.

It is to be noted that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has voted in the favour of resolution plan submitted by Hinduja Group company IIHL.

IIHL has made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore in the second round of the auction held on April 26.

The administrator has filed an application under Section 30 (6) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, for submission of the resolution plan of IIHL as approved by the Committee of Creditors of Reliance Capital Limited, with the Adjudicating Authority National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, RCap said in a regulatory filing.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 29, 2021, superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.

The RBI appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the firm. Reliance Capital is the third large non-banking financial company (NBFC) against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the IBC. The other two were Srei Group NBFC and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

The central bank subsequently filed an application for initiation of CIRP against the company at the Mumbai bench of the NCLT.

In February last year, the RBI-appointed administrator invited expressions of interest for the sale of Reliance Capital.

Also Read

CoC stares at liquidation as IIHL, Torrent pause bidding for next round

IIHL approves capital raising of up to $1.5 bn for strategic objectives

CoC approves 90-day extension for Reliance Capital resolution process

RCap Resolution: NCLAT concludes hearing, reserves order on lenders' plea

IIHL to raise $1.5 bn to fund RCap buy, increase holding in IndusInd Bank

Risk management: Not the time to drop guard for Indian banking sector

PNB scam: Bank seeks restoration of Nirav Modi's property worth Rs 71 cr

Life insurers' Q1 new business premium collections decline 0.9%: Report

Bank of India opens GIFT City branch, aims $1 bn biz by March 2024

Reserve Bank of India looking at banks' retail loan book more granularly

Topics :NCLTIndusInd

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story