Benign inflation outlook makes case for lower real interest rates: RBI Guv

A benign outlook for both headline and core inflation makes the case for real interest rates to be lower, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, explaining his vote for a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate at the December Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The cut will likely stimulate demand and be growth-supportive, the minutes of the meeting released on Friday showed. Additionally, Malhotra said overall real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is poised to exceed 7 per cent in the current financial year (FY26), much above earlier expectations of 6.5 per cent, as healthy domestic prospects outweigh concerns on the external front.

“Domestically, H1 witnessed strong growth, driven by several positive domestic factors viz., direct and indirect tax rationalisation, monetary easing, conducive financial conditions and benign inflation,” Malhotra said, adding that although domestic economic activity remains resilient in Q3, weakness in some leading high-frequency indicators is suggestive of a deceleration in growth momentum in H2 vis-à-vis H1. “Overall, real GDP growth is poised to exceed 7 per cent, much above our expectation of 6.5 per cent at the beginning of the year, as healthy domestic prospects outweigh the concerns on the external front. Going forward in H1 next year, domestic growth is projected to remain strong, though moderate to 6.7–6.8 per cent,” he said.

Malhotra also said that he was in favour of retaining the neutral stance, as it gives the requisite flexibility to the MPC to remain data-dependent and act according to evolving macroeconomic conditions and the outlook. Against the backdrop of subdued inflation and steady growth, MPC members said policy conditions allow room to support the economy. The panel therefore unanimously lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent and maintained a neutral stance, although external member Ram Singh argued for a change in stance to accommodative. Singh said the inflation data itself makes a strong case for an additional rate cut and underscores its urgency. “A delay in the rate cut would hurt real GDP growth by keeping real interest rates unnecessarily above growth-supportive levels. The delay will extend the low-inflation phase, which has important implications both micro and macro, including lower-than-expected nominal GDP growth,” Singh said.

He further said that subdued price momentum in both headline and core consumer price index (CPI), along with the need to support growth, warrants accompanying the cut with a shift in the policy stance to accommodative. According to the minutes, the rate-setting panel observed that inflation has eased more than expected, led by unusually soft food prices, and is now likely to remain below earlier estimates. Core inflation, after firming up over the past year, showed early signs of cooling in the latest quarter and is expected to stay well contained. Both headline and core inflation are projected to align close to the 4 per cent target in the first half of 2026–27, with underlying price pressures even milder after adjusting for higher precious metal prices.

Poonam Gupta, deputy governor, RBI, who also voted for a 25-basis-point cut, said the cumulative 125-basis-point rate cut during the current cycle does not pose a threat of overheating. She said that not only headline and core inflation but also most other nominal indicators remain at levels that show no signs of overheating. Instead, the data suggest that some slack still persists in the economy. “One may ask whether the current rate cut, resulting in a cumulative rate cut of 125 basis points, could lead to overheating in the economy. However, not just headline and core inflation, but most other nominal indicators of the economy are prevailing at levels that indicate that the economy at this point is not showing any signs of overheating. Instead, one could interpret the data as indicating that there is slack in the economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, external member Nagesh Kumar said inflation is currently too low, breaching the lower bound of the flexible inflation-targeting framework, particularly when the impact of precious metals such as gold is excluded. He added that persistently low inflation is unhealthy for a developing economy like India as it points to weak demand. Kumar also said monetary policy has room to support growth, noting that the transmission of the cumulative 100-basis-point repo rate cut over the past year is largely complete. With headline inflation at just 0.3 per cent in October 2025 and full-year inflation for 2025–26 projected at 2 per cent, he said conditions are conducive for further policy action.

External member Saugata Bhattacharya said that while overall financial conditions remain accommodative, there is a concern that the current real policy rate may be somewhat tighter than what near-term macroeconomic conditions justify. Despite reservations about the potential impact of lower interest rates on household savings and bank deposit mobilisation, the immediate priority, in balancing multiple objectives, should tilt towards supporting growth. “I believe that the cumulative policy rate cuts and liquidity infusions will now have moved the orientation of monetary policy from mildly restrictive to balanced. Pending incoming data, I believe the policy interest rate is now consistent with macroeconomic stability,” he said.