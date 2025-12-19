Rupee posts strongest single-day gain in 3 years on RBI intervention

The Indian rupee appreciated sharply in the last hour of trade on Friday, supported by aggressive dollar sales by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The domestic currency posted its strongest single-day gain in over three years, as it strengthened 1.1 per cent to settle at 89.29 per dollar, compared with 90.26 per dollar in the previous session. This week, the domestic currency posted its biggest weekly gain in six months as the RBI stepped in to curb one-sided depreciation against the greenback, said dealers.

This comes after the domestic currency hit fresh lows earlier this week amid persistent capital outflows and an impasse over trade negotiations.

“We could see follow-on dollar selling early next week as positions unwind. With the RBI’s willingness to intervene forcefully, the rupee is likely to stabilise near the 89.50 per dollar to 90 per dollar range by end-December. Today’s intervention could have been in the range of $3 billion to $5 billion, as such a sharp move is unlikely with smaller volumes,” said a market participant. Market participants said that the move by the RBI was aimed at flushing out speculative positions and triggering panic among traders who were long on dollars and short on the rupee. They said that the central bank’s dollar sales for the second session signal that it will not tolerate a one-way depreciation narrative, which helps curb speculative positioning and restores two-way risk in the market.

After a highly volatile run during the week that saw the currency hit fresh lows for four consecutive sessions, the rupee settled about 1.3 per cent stronger against the dollar, oscillating between 91.08 per dollar and 89.25 per dollar amid choppy trade. After recognising the scale of long speculative positions in the market, the central bank decided to intervene more aggressively, driving down the spot rate, said dealers. “The Indian rupee witnessed a sharp appreciation in the final minutes of today’s trading session, largely supported by active intervention from the Reserve Bank of India. Market participants view this move as a possible signal of improving sentiment, with expectations building around progress on a potential US–India trade agreement,” said Ritesh Bhansali, vice-president at Mecklai Financial Services.

The rupee staged a sharp turnaround over the week, climbing from the worst performer among Asian peers to the best-performing currency on Friday. “The Indian rupee has ascended to the top of the Asian currency rankings, fuelled by a clutch of corporate dollar inflows and a pivot back towards risk-on sentiment. With the RBI likely engaging in proactive intervention, the short-term outlook for the rupee has turned bearish. Key technical levels to watch include support at 89.25 and a ceiling at 89.90,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities. The rupee is still the worst-performing currency among its Asian peers during the current calendar year (CY25), with 4.1 per cent depreciation witnessed so far. During the current financial year (FY26), it has witnessed 4.3 per cent depreciation.

Latest data based on forward market positions showed that the RBI is estimated to have intervened nearly $30 billion in the foreign exchange market between June and October of the current year, out of which $18 billion was during June-September and a further $10 billion in October. The central bank’s short dollar forward positions increased to $63 billion by October-end, latest data showed. The total dollar short position stood at $59 billion by the end of September. In October, the central bank had been steadily supplying dollars to prevent the rupee from weakening beyond 88.80. Meanwhile, India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.689 billion to $688.949 billion in the week ended December 12, RBI data showed. In the previous reporting week, overall reserves had increased by $1.033 billion to $687.26 billion.