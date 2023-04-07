Home / Finance / News / BoM strengthens ease of banking for customers; launches new products

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday announced launch of several new products and utilities including digitised personal loans and upgraded mobile banking

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday announced launch of several new products and utilities including digitised personal loans and upgraded mobile banking.

To make customer journey more efficient and strengthen bank's digitization journey, the bank launched, end-to-end digitised personal loans for customers in several regions viz. Pune region (Pune West, Pune City & Pune East), Bengaluru, Kolkata, Patna and Chandigarh, BoM said in a statement.

Existing customers can avail loan up to Rs 20 lakh, in a hassle free manner, through digitised medium, it said.

To add to the customer delight bank came up with features for its Visa and Rupaydebit Cards. Visa International Debit Card is new edge contactless card which will work on all tap & pay device, across India and abroad, which can be availed without any joining fees, it said.

It can also serve as an electronic purse, where money gets debited instantly from the account whenever the customers pays, it said, adding, the Rupay Select Debit card is an international contactless card that provides benefits such as airport lounge access, health check-up etc.

The Rupay Petro Debit Card provides rewarding fuel savings and other benefits to the customers, more particularly creating ease of doing business through cashless cards which shall be used by tour & transport operators etc, it said.

The Mobile banking spectrum has been further improved through several new features viz. ASBA information, mudra loan information, term deposit ROI chart, Government Schemes, FAQ on Demat Account, Agriculture Loan under Kisan Corner & Gold loan information, it said.

In its continual efforts to enhance ease of banking, for its customers and staff, BoM MD A S Rajeev said the bank has introduced an array of competitive products and services, to cater to every section of the society.

New age Banking users need seamless services at the drop of a hat. Technology is the driver which can achieve this objective, the bank's executive director Asheesh Pandey said.

To increase the bank's vehicle loan portfolio, the bank made an Integration with Maruti Suzuki. Through this integration, digital leads will be captured directly in loan life cycle management software of the bank.

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

