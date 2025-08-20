Central bank needs to remain watchful amid tariff uncertainties: RBI Guv

The central bank needs to remain watchful as the uncertainties of tariffs are still evolving, said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra while voting for a status quo on key interest rate earlier this month.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released Minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held during August 4-6.

Along with the RBI Governor, all five other members of the MPC had voted for retaining the short-term lending rate (repo) at 5.5 per cent.

"Overall, our economy presents a picture of strength, stability, and opportunity. India's strong fundamentals, growth-inducing policies, and forward-looking economic strategy clearly place it in a strong position," the Governor said as per the minutes.