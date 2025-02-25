Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Centre considers to revamp bankruptcy laws amid low recovery rates

Centre considers to revamp bankruptcy laws amid low recovery rates

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India is finalizing a set of proposals aimed at speeding up resolution

insolvency
Global investors have long been cautious about lending in India, where insolvency cases can often run for years with poor recoveries
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Nic Querolo and Saikat Das
 
The Indian government is considering changes to its bankruptcy laws, including streamlining court processes, amid growing concerns over lengthy proceedings and low recovery rates. 
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India is finalizing a set of proposals aimed at speeding up resolution. Public consultation is set to end Tuesday, though the deadline may be extended.
 
Global investors have long been cautious about lending in India, where insolvency cases can often run for years with poor recoveries. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration revamped bankruptcy laws about a decade ago, mandating resolutions within 330 days, cases routinely exceed that limit. The delay erodes asset values as well as recovery rates for lenders.
 
“The time overruns in insolvency cases followed by the decline in recovery outcomes have been a cause of concern for all stakeholders,” said Hari Hara Mishra, chief executive officer of the Association of ARCs in India, a group that represents bad loan managers. 

Also Read

LIVE news: Delhi govt suffered losses of Rs 2,000 cr due to liquor policy, reveals CAG report

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty below 22,600; Rupee tops 87/$ mark

ICSI CS Professional Programme, Executive result out; Here's how to check

AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Toss delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi

Champions Trophy: What happens if AUS vs SA gets washed out in Rawalpindi?

 
In nine months through December, it took 821 days on average for the courts to approve a resolution plan. That’s 35 per cent longer than in the fiscal year ended March 2023, according to IBBI data. Meanwhile, investors on average recovered about 28 per cent during the financial year ended March 2024, down from 46 per cent in 2018-2019, data from the Reserve Bank of India show.
 
The new proposals aim to improve efficiency, including changes that would allow courts to manage insolvencies of complex, interconnected businesses via joint hearings rather than as standalone units.
 
Other measures seek to resolve creditor disputes without delaying a company’s progress toward a resolution plan, and encourage interim financing that would allow lenders to participate in creditor meetings as observers.
 
The improvements could benefit India’s bad debt managers, known as asset reconstruction companies, who buy non-performing loans from traditional lenders.  
 
“Interim financiers help retain asset value in an insolvency case,” said Puneet Jain, chief investment officer at Neo Asset Management, an ARC with over $3 billion of assets under advisory. “If they gain more clout in the corporate insolvency process it will pave the way for private credit funds to do more business in special situations.”
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee depreciates 16 paise to 86.88 against US dollar in early trade

Premium

Banks continue to rely on certificates of deposits amid liquidity woes

Premium

RBI draft norms on foreclosure charges to hit lenders' profits: Analysts

Credit card spending rises by 10.8% to Rs 1.84 trn in Jan 2025: RBI data

Centre kickstarts process for stake sale in PSBs and listed PFIs

Topics :Bankruptcy law reviewBankruptcy lawsbankruptcy cases in IndiaInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeIBBI

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story