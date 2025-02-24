Credit card spending rises by 10.8% to Rs 1.84 trn in Jan 2025: RBI data

Credit card spends grew by 10.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.84 trillion in January 2025, even though there was a marginal drop from the previous month, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Credit card spending of the leading card issuers—HDFC Bank rose by 15.91 per cent (y-o-y) to Rs 50,664 crore, SBI Cards clocked a 6 per cent drop in spending to Rs 28,976 crore, and ICICI Bank’s spends rose by 20.25 per cent (y-o-y) to Rs 35,682 crore. On the other hand, Axis Bank’s spending slipped by 0.45 per cent to Rs 20,212 crore.

Per card spending in the industry stood at Rs 16,910, up 1.09 per cent from the same period last year. HDFC Bank’s per card spending slipped by 0.61 per cent (y-o-y) to Rs 21,609.93, SBI Cards clocked a 14.23 per cent (y-o-y) drop to Rs 14,147, and Axis Bank clocked a 7.38 per cent drop to Rs 13,673.41.

Among large card issuers, only ICICI Bank clocked an 11.69 per cent growth in per card spending to Rs 19,730.81 compared to last year.

The data showed that credit card issuances also reported a minor drop in January compared to December 2024. The net card additions in the month stood at 8,17,279, as against 8,20,000 card additions in December 2024.

In January, total cards in force increased by 9.4 per cent (y-o-y) to 108.87 million.

The leading credit card issuer, HDFC Bank, added 2,99,761 cards in January. Similarly, SBI Cards added 2,34,537 cards, and ICICI Bank added 1,83,157 cards. Axis Bank’s net card additions dropped by 14,862 in the month.