Citi India's commercial banking head Bhanu Vohra to exit firm after 25 yrs

Bhanu Vohra, Citigroup Inc’s head of commercial banking in India, is set to leave the firm after about two-and-a-half decades with the bank, Bloomberg reported.

Vohra is currently on gardening leave and “exploring other career opportunities", according to the report. He tendered his resignation a few weeks ago. Most recently, the veteran banker led a team delivering global banking solutions to Indian mid-sized firms.

He joined Citi in 2000 and has served in various leadership roles across operations, transaction banking, and global markets.

During his career, Vohra worked in both the Asia-Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions. He returned to India to head Citi’s Global Subsidiaries Group within the Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) vertical. He also held senior roles in Citi’s Treasury and Trade Services (TTS) and its Operations and Technology division.

Leadership changes at Citi India Citigroup has made several leadership adjustments in India this year. K Balasubramanian, formerly head of corporate banking for ASEAN and South Asia, has taken over as the chief executive officer of Citi India. Balasubramanian has worked across several markets, serving clients in key industries and regions throughout India. He joined Citi India in 1996 and has held various roles over more than two decades. Meanwhile, Ashu Khullar now co-heads the global asset managers team, operating out of London. Khullar, who has led Citi India since 2019, will also be part of the investment banking global operating committee.