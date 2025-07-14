Home / Finance / News / Citi India's commercial banking head Bhanu Vohra to exit firm after 25 yrs

Citi India's commercial banking head Bhanu Vohra to exit firm after 25 yrs

Citigroup Inc's Bhanu Vohra is exiting after nearly 25 years with the bank; the veteran banker most recently headed a team providing global banking solutions to mid-sized Indian companies

Bhanu Vohra, Citi Bank
Bhanu Vohra served as a managing director and held various roles over the years, including positions in operations, transaction banking, and global markets. (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bhanu Vohra, Citigroup Inc’s head of commercial banking in India, is set to leave the firm after about two-and-a-half decades with the bank, Bloomberg reported.
 
Vohra is currently on gardening leave and “exploring other career opportunities", according to the report. He tendered his resignation a few weeks ago. Most recently, the veteran banker led a team delivering global banking solutions to Indian mid-sized firms.
 
He joined Citi in 2000 and has served in various leadership roles across operations, transaction banking, and global markets. 
 
During his career, Vohra worked in both the Asia-Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions. He returned to India to head Citi’s Global Subsidiaries Group within the Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) vertical. He also held senior roles in Citi’s Treasury and Trade Services (TTS) and its Operations and Technology division.
 
Leadership changes at Citi India
 
Citigroup has made several leadership adjustments in India this year. K Balasubramanian, formerly head of corporate banking for ASEAN and South Asia, has taken over as the chief executive officer of Citi India.
 
Balasubramanian has worked across several markets, serving clients in key industries and regions throughout India. He joined Citi India in 1996 and has held various roles over more than two decades.
 
Meanwhile, Ashu Khullar now co-heads the global asset managers team, operating out of London. Khullar, who has led Citi India since 2019, will also be part of the investment banking global operating committee.
 
Citibank has appointed Prashant Thakker as the head of corporate banking for South and Southeast Asia. According to the Bloomberg report, Thakker will oversee the business strategy and financial performance for Citi's Asia South Corporate Bank across local corporate, financial institution, public sector and global network banking bus

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Nearly a decade into its existence, IBC framework needs to be reimagined

Premium

Amount parked in RBI's SDF window declines on back of VRRR auctions

Indian Bank hands over sanction letters worth ₹1,011 cr to over 3,000 women

Premium

Multiple road acquisitions, BOT projects in pipeline: Vertis Invit

Premium

Banks' loan offtake gains pace at end of first quarter, shows data

Topics :Citibank IndiaBankingBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story