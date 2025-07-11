Home / Finance / News / Bank credit growth remains below 10% till June-end, shows data

Bank credit growth slowed further to 9.5% YoY in the fortnight ending June 27, with deposits growing at 10.1%, outpacing credit growth, data showed.

In FY25, credit growth was 11 per cent YoY, a sharp reduction from the 20 per cent YoY growth in FY24.
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
The pace of bank credit growth slowed further in the fortnight ended June 27, with year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth at 9.5 per cent. This marks a sharp decline from the over 17 per cent growth recorded during the corresponding period last year. During the same period, deposits in the banking system grew by 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y, once again outpacing credit growth.
 
In absolute terms, credit rose by ₹1.69 trillion, while deposits increased by ₹3.55 trillion. So far in FY26, incremental credit stands at ₹2.39 trillion, whereas incremental deposits have grown by ₹8.45 trillion, data showed.
 
In the previous fortnight (ended June 13), credit growth inched up to 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y while deposits grew at 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Credit growth had touched a three-year low of 8.97 per cent Y-o-Y in the fortnight ended May 30 while deposits grew at 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y. The last time credit growth was below 9 per cent was back in March 2022.
 
In FY25, credit growth was 11 per cent Y-o-Y, a sharp reduction from 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24. 
 
The Q1FY26 business updates by private banks paint a grim picture as far as credit growth is concerned.
 
The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances while its deposits grew over 16 per cent during the same period. Yes Bank reported only 5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances in Q1FY26. Among large private banks, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances. Meanwhile, among large state-owned banks, Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) advances grew 12.45 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26; while Punjab National Bank’s advances grew 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
This sluggish lending trend comes despite the central bank slashing the policy repo rate by 100 basis points (bps) since February, and keeping the system flush with liquidity so that the cut in policy rates could be transmitted to lending and deposit rates. The repo rate now stands at 5.5 per cent and net liquidity in the system was in surplus of ₹3.15 trillion as of July 10.
 
Meanwhile, with credit growth slipping sharply, state-owned banks have been nudged by the finance ministry to step up lending activities.
 
“While April and May are typically weak months for credit growth, June has also remained subdued this year. A significant part of the slowdown is due to a marked decline in lending to NBFCs. Additionally, retail credit has also decelerated. On the corporate side, capex activity remains muted amid uncertainties around the tariff situation, leading to subdued loan demand. We currently estimate loan growth at 11.5–12.5 per cent year-on-year in FY26, but we will review this projection ahead of the festive season”, said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director & head – BFSI Research, CareEdge.
 
The deceleration in credit growth has been sharp over the past one year, as lenders are prioritizing asset quality amid higher delinquencies in unsecured retail, microfinance business while continuously tightening the underwriting standards, experts said.

Topics :credit growth BanksBanking Industrybank credit growth

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

