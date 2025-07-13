Amount parked in RBI's SDF window declines on back of VRRR auctions

The amount parked by banks in the Reserve Bank of India’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window declined to Rs 1.2 trillion from Rs 3.26 trillion at the start of the month, driven by variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, according to market participants.

The SDF amount on Thursday was the lowest since 22 April of the current year, the latest data from the RBI showed.

“Banks are parking their funds in VRRR, which is why there has been a decrease in the SDF amount,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank. “The overnight rates have also moved up, with the Tri-party repo rate now trading above the SDF rate. The call rate is now near the repo rate, making it a better option to park overnight funds,” he added.

A net surplus liquidity of over Rs 3 trillion in the banking system had kept the overnight weighted average call rate near the SDF rate of 5.25 per cent and below the repo rate of 5.50 per cent for much of the past month, with TREPS rates also slipping below the SDF. However, following a series of VRRR auctions by the RBI, the call rate has now firmed up to align with the repo rate, while TREPS has moved above the SDF rate. The overnight Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) settled at 5.45 per cent on Friday, compared to the previous day's close of 5.36 per cent, while the overnight Tri-party repo rate settled at 5.30 per cent, up from 5.25 per cent on Thursday.

WACR is the operating target of monetary policy, which the central bank aims to keep closer to the repo rate. Market participants noted that, given the current alignment of overnight rates with the policy corridor, further VRRR auctions may be unnecessary until the upcoming tax outflows are absorbed. “More VRRR auctions are not required at this point in time, because banks would not be willing to participate ahead of tax outflows,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “The RBI is expected to conduct auctions in accordance with the evolving liquidity condition,” he added. The RBI’s seven-day VRRR auction on Friday received tepid demand from banks, as the auction amount exceeded market expectations of Rs 2 trillion. Consequently, the bidding amount fell short of the notified amount. The central bank received bids worth Rs 1.51 trillion at the auction, against the notified amount of Rs 2.5 trillion. The RBI accepted the entire amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent.