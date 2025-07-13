Indian Bank hands over sanction letters worth ₹1,011 cr to over 3,000 women

Public sector Indian Bank has handed over sanction letters worth ₹1,011 crore to over 3,000 women, extending financial support to Self Help Groups across Tamil Nadu.

Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, Secretary M Nagaraju presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at a Mega Self Help Group Credit Outreach Programme held at Tamukkam Convention Centre, here.

In his brief address, Nagaraju emphasised that access to capital for livelihood activities is crucial. "Such initiatives not only reduce the dependence on sources of informal credits but also help inclusion into the formal financial ecosystem," he observed.

"More than 3,000 women from various self-help groups across Tamil Nadu were part of the event. Sanction letters to the tune of Rs 1,011 crore were handed over during the mega SHG credit outreach programme," the Chennai-based bank said in a press release on Sunday.