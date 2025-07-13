Indian Bank hands over sanction letters worth ₹1,011 cr to over 3,000 women

Public sector Indian Bank has handed over sanction letters worth ₹1,011 crore to over 3,000 women, extending financial support to Self Help Groups across Tamil Nadu.
Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, Secretary M Nagaraju presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at a Mega Self Help Group Credit Outreach Programme held at Tamukkam Convention Centre, here.
In his brief address, Nagaraju emphasised that access to capital for livelihood activities is crucial. "Such initiatives not only reduce the dependence on sources of informal credits but also help inclusion into the formal financial ecosystem," he observed.
"More than 3,000 women from various self-help groups across Tamil Nadu were part of the event. Sanction letters to the tune of Rs 1,011 crore were handed over during the mega SHG credit outreach programme," the Chennai-based bank said in a press release on Sunday.
Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO Binod Kumar, Executive Directors Ashutosh Choudhury, Shiv Bajrang Singh and Brajesh Kumar Singh were present on the occasion.
Indian Bank has so far assisted 5.09 lakh self help groups benefitting more than 60 lakh women. The bank currently stands as the 4th largest public sector banks in SHG financing with over 10 per cent market share and a credit portfolio of Rs 22,224 crore as of March 2025, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app