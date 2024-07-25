Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Climate events threaten loan repayment abilities: RBI deputy governor Rao

Climate events threaten loan repayment abilities: RBI deputy governor Rao

Rao said that such events can destroy assets funded by institutional finance, thereby harming the financial health of these institutions

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India
M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Climate-related events can adversely impact the credit quality and loan-repayment capabilities of borrowers, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) M Rajeshwar Rao said as he underlined the need for a multifaceted approach for a successful transition to a sustainable future.

Rao’s remarks came at J P Morgan India Leadership Series Lecture in Mumbai last week. The speech was uploaded on the RBI website on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Climate change can create shocks to monetary stability, economic growth, financial stability, and the safety and soundness of regulated entities, therefore influencing the actions of central banks and regulators, he said.

“Climate-related events can adversely impact the credit quality and loan-repayment capabilities of the borrowers. They can wipe out the assets created from institutional finance, thereby impacting the health of financial institutions,” he said.

Since climate events impact the real sector and, by extension, banks' exposure to these sectors, they directly affect the risk management frameworks of banks and other financial institutions. Therefore, from both monetary and prudential policy perspectives, central banks play a crucial role in addressing climate risks, Rao said.

“An important point to ponder is that the traditional ways of risk management - risk avoidance, risk mitigation, risk sharing, and risk transfer - may not be fully effective as the financial and other risks from climate change wouldn’t materialise in part or on an individual basis but manifest and impact collectively in a region or industry,” he said.

“Traditional instruments like insurance alone may not be enough to manage the risks arising from such an all-encompassing crystallisation of risks and can overwhelm the insurers,” he added.

More From This Section

Govt to handle $5.1 bn bond payments for MTNL amid liquidity crisis

IDBI Bank investors receive security clearance; await RBI approval

AstraZeneca raises sales and profit forecast as demand for therapies grows

South Korea seeks to lower inheritance tax in first revision since 2000

Rupee falls to all-time low of 83.72 against US dollar in early trade


Rao highlighted that risks stemming from the climate crisis cannot be managed alone by a single set of actors. Addressing these risks requires the involvement of all stakeholders. He noted that to ensure a successful transition to a sustainable future, there was a need for a multifaceted approach that includes governments, private sector entities, financial institutions, civil society organisations, and the public.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget 2024: Proposals for critical minerals to help achieve net-zero goals

July 21 recorded as world's hottest day ever as climate change worsens

Chief economic advisor Nageswaran calls out rich nations' climate hypocrisy

Developed world's climate plans in a fog, India's a clear blue sky: Survey

AI, agro-processing, gig economy with most job potential: Economic Survey

Topics :Climate ChangeRBINPAsloan recovery

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story