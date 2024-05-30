'Climate shocks' add uncertainty to inflation outlook: RBI annual report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified “climate shocks” as a risk to food and overall inflation outlook while commenting that the outlook for the country’s economic growth remains bright.

It cautioned commercial banks about trading and bank book risks due to interest rate movements and moderating margins. In its annual report for 2023-24 released on Thursday, the central bank said easing supply chain pressures, broad-based softening in core inflation, and early indications of an above-normal southwest monsoon mean well for the inflation outlook in 2024-25.

“The increasing incidence of climate shocks, however, imparts considerable uncertainty to the food inflation and overall inflation outlook,” said the RBI while noting headline inflation moderated by 1.3 percentage points on an annual average basis to 5.4 per cent in 2023-24.

The report said low levels in water reservoirs, especially in the southern states, and the outlook of above-normal temperatures during the initial months of 2024-25 need close monitoring.

“The volatility in international crude oil prices, the persisting geopolitical tensions, and elevated global financial market volatility also pose upward risks to the inflation trajectory,” RBI said. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) is projected at 4.5 per cent with risks evenly balanced.

Liquidity management

The central bank reiterated that it will remain nimble and flexible in its liquidity management through main and fine-tuning operations, both repo and reverse repo.

“The outlook for the Indian economy remains bright, underpinned by a sustained strengthening of macroeconomic fundamentals, robust financial and corporate sectors, and a resilient external sector,” the report said.

Real gross domestic product growth for FY25 is projected at 7 per cent with risks evenly balanced, the report said. It highlighted that the government’s continued thrust on capital expenditure (capex) while pursuing fiscal consolidation, and consumer and business optimism, augur well for investment and consumption demand.

On the external front, RBI expects India’s merchandise exports to benefit from the projected rebound in global trade, but with downside risks from ongoing geopolitical conflicts and geoeconomic fragmentation.

The central bank reiterated that the current account deficit is expected to remain manageable in FY25, given resilient services trade balance and large inward remittance receipts on the one hand, and stable capital flows, on the other.

Commenting on the financial sector, the report noted that the capital and asset quality of banks and non-banking finance companies remained healthy. At the same time, the regulator highlighted the need for banks to manage trading and banking book risks due to movements in interest rates and in the light of moderating net interest rate margins.

About liabilities, the report said it is imperative to focus on the diversification of deposit sources as reliance on bulk deposits heightens sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations.