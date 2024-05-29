Home / Finance / News / Some ARCs bypassing regulations, lack transparency: RBI deputy governor

Some ARCs bypassing regulations, lack transparency: RBI deputy governor

They are 'using innovative ways to structure transactions', says Swaminathan J

RBI DG Swaminathan
Photo: RBI
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Some Indian asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) bypassed regulations and used “innovative ways” to evergreen distressed assets, Swaminathan J, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, has said.

Such companies often lack transparency and consistency in issuing and periodically valuing security receipts. Their practices in levying management fees are inadequate, he said.

Efficiency in the system can only be achieved if supervised entities act responsibly. Regulatory or supervisory action may be necessary in extreme cases, but such measures should be the last resort.

“Some ARCs, while enjoying the full benefits of the special position granted to them…, have been found to be using innovative ways to structure transactions in a manner to circumvent regulations,” he said at a conference in Mumbai for directors and chief executive officers of ARCs. The conference was organised as a part of the central bank's supervisory engagement programme on May 17. The speech was published on the RBI website on Wednesday.

“During the course of our onsite examinations, we have come across instances where ARCs have been used or allowed themselves to be used, if I may say so, as a conduit to evergreen distressed assets. In many cases, there is a lack of transparency and consistency in the issuance and periodical valuation of security receipts (SRs). The practices surrounding the levy of management fees leave much to be desired.”


ARC boards must prioritise assurance functions, including risk management, compliance, and internal audit, said the deputy governor.

ARCs typically use one-time settlements and debt rescheduling as predominant reconstruction measures — steps that lenders could arguably undertake themselves. Some ARCs have warehoused stressed assets while the originator remained responsible for both collection and custody of the borrower's security. ARCs should reflect on whether they wish to function merely as warehousing agencies for a fee, a role that contradicts the framework's underlying intent, he said.

Topics :ARCRBIasset valuation

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

