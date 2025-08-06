RBI survey shows consumer confidence rises in rural, urban areas in July

Consumer confidence in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas improved in July, reflecting positive sentiment about general economic conditions, the employment scenario, income, and the overall price situation, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surveys.

The RBI’s July consumer confidence survey for urban areas showed marginal improvement, with the Current Situation Index (CSI) rising to 96.5 in July 2025 from 95.4 in May 2025.

For the one-year-ahead period, confidence in the urban region remained in optimistic territory. The Future Expectations Index (FEI) rose to 124.7 in July from 123.4 in May 2025.

Pessimism on the current price level and inflation eased sequentially over the past three rounds. Urban households also expect a decline in both price levels and inflationary pressures over the coming year.