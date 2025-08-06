Home / Finance / News / RBI survey shows consumer confidence rises in rural, urban areas in July

RBI survey shows consumer confidence rises in rural, urban areas in July

RBI's July survey shows higher consumer confidence in rural, semi-urban and urban areas, driven by optimism on economy, jobs, incomes and easing inflation expectations

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Although households were more optimistic about their current earning situation, the outlook for future earnings remained similar to the previous round, the survey found.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Consumer confidence in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas improved in July, reflecting positive sentiment about general economic conditions, the employment scenario, income, and the overall price situation, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surveys.
 
The RBI’s July consumer confidence survey for urban areas showed marginal improvement, with the Current Situation Index (CSI) rising to 96.5 in July 2025 from 95.4 in May 2025.
 
For the one-year-ahead period, confidence in the urban region remained in optimistic territory. The Future Expectations Index (FEI) rose to 124.7 in July from 123.4 in May 2025.
 
Pessimism on the current price level and inflation eased sequentially over the past three rounds. Urban households also expect a decline in both price levels and inflationary pressures over the coming year.
 
Although households were more optimistic about their current earning situation, the outlook for future earnings remained similar to the previous round, the survey found.
 
Referring to trends in semi-urban and rural areas, another RBI survey indicated improvement in consumer confidence for the present period. The CSI inched up to 100.6 in July from 100 in May 2025. The FEI continued its upward trend over the past six rounds, rising to 127.7 in July from 126.2 in May 2025.
 
The share of rural households expecting a decline in prices and inflation for the year ahead increased in the July survey round. Current inflation perception among rural households declined from 6.3 per cent in May 2025 to 5.8 per cent in July 2025, while year-ahead inflation expectations fell sharply from 8.9 per cent in May to 7.9 per cent in July.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SECI sees record-low price of ₹55.75 per kg in first green ammonia auction

Rate cut hopes fade: G-sec yield sees highest single-day rise in 14 mths

Premium

India's GCCs too big to bill lightly: Backend hubs face tax claims

Someone has to pay, but never said it would be user: RBI guv on UPI

Comfortable liquidity reinforced transmission, says RBI governor Malhotra

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiaconsumer confidenceRBI

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story