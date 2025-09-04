Home / Finance / News / RBI panel on financial stability reviews macroeconomic developments

RBI panel on financial stability reviews macroeconomic developments

It also reviewed the functioning of State-Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) in states and Union Territories and activities of various technical groups

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The meeting was attended by Tuhin Kanta Pandey (Chairperson, SEBI); Ajay Seth (Chairperson, IRDAI); S Raman (Chairperson, PFRDA); and Ravi Mittal (Chairperson, IBBI).
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Sub-Committee of FSDC-SC on Thursday discussed major global and domestic macroeconomic and financial sector developments and various issues that may have financial stability implications.

The panel reviewed the progress in several inter-regulatory matters including simplification of KYC processes and special drives for financial inclusion, the RBI said after a meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) chaired by the governor.

"The FSDC-SC reaffirmed its commitment to continue its focus on improving financial sector resilience through inter-regulatory coordination; and keeping a close watch on emerging challenges including those from heightened trade uncertainty and persisting geopolitical frictions," it said.

The panel also deliberated upon the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) 202530.

Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, Department of Financial Services; V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser; and Chanchal Sarkar, Secretary, Financial Stability and Development Council, also attended the meeting.

RBI deputy governors M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J and Poonam Gupta, and Executive Director A R Joshi too participated in the meeting.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

