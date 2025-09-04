RBI panel on financial stability reviews macroeconomic developments

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Sub-Committee of FSDC-SC on Thursday discussed major global and domestic macroeconomic and financial sector developments and various issues that may have financial stability implications.

The panel reviewed the progress in several inter-regulatory matters including simplification of KYC processes and special drives for financial inclusion, the RBI said after a meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) chaired by the governor.

"The FSDC-SC reaffirmed its commitment to continue its focus on improving financial sector resilience through inter-regulatory coordination; and keeping a close watch on emerging challenges including those from heightened trade uncertainty and persisting geopolitical frictions," it said.