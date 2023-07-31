Home / Finance / News / Credit cards in force hit new high in June; spends decline over May

Credit cards in force hit new high in June; spends decline over May

HDFC Bank maintained its leadership position with 18.35 million cards, followed by SBI Card at 17.34 million, ICICI Bank at 14.8 million, and Axis Bank at 12.5 million

BS Reporter Mumbai
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Credit cards in force hit a new high in June, surging to 88.7 million from 87.4 million in May even if spending declined to Rs. 1.37 trillion, as compared to Rs. 1.40 trillion in May.
 
According to latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, HDFC Bank maintained its leadership position with 18.35 million cards, followed by SBI Card at 17.34 million, ICICI Bank at 14.8 million, and Axis Bank at 12.5 million.
 
During the post earnings analyst call, HDFC Bank said the bank issued 1.5 million cards in the April-June quarter (Q1) while its card spends have shown a robust growth of 30 per cent year-on-year, and 10 per cent sequentially.            


Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaCredit CardHDFC BankAxis BankICICI Bank

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

