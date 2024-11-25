Credit card spends rise 14.5% in October on festive season purchases

Credit card spending in October jumped 14.5 per cent compared to September, largely driven by festive season purchases. However, the volume of outstanding credit cards increased only marginally during the same period, reflecting a calibrated approach to growth in the segment by issuers, as signs of stress in the sector continue to gradually build.

Latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows credit card spends in October totalled Rs 2.02 trillion, up 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Outstanding credit cards in the system stood at 106.88 million, up 12.85 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.74 per cent over September. In October, net credit card additions totalled 786,337, compared with around 620,000 in September and 920,000 in August.

“Sequentially, the numbers are higher primarily due to festive season spending,” said Nitin Agarwal, research analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities.

The sharp spike in spends comes at a time when almost all major credit card issuers are calibrating their growth in the segment due to visible signs of stress. Delinquencies in the credit card segment are the highest among all credit segments as of June 2024. In the July-September quarter, most private banks reported significant slippages to non-performing assets (NPAs) from unsecured loans like credit cards. Issuers have resorted to actions such as curtailment of spending limits and tighter monitoring of credit scores to bring down defaults in the segment.

The RBI, in its November bulletin, noted that several private banks are experiencing stress in small-ticket advances, credit cards, and personal loans, with a rise in over-leveraged clients and provisioning. More generally, banks have circumspectly reined in lending to retail and services.

“Most lenders are tightening their underwriting criteria and reviewing credit limits given the stress experienced by many players in the industry. We thus remain watchful of new card sourcing run-rates and delinquency trends in the card segment for most lenders under our coverage,” Agarwal said.

Additions in credit cards in October were led by HDFC Bank, the largest credit card issuer in the country, with 241,119 cards, followed by SBI Cards with 220,265 cards, and ICICI Bank with 138,541 cards. Axis Bank—the fourth-largest credit card issuer—saw its outstanding cards fall by 20,573 during this period, data shows.

According to Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director and head, BFSI Research, the surge in credit card spending in October is primarily driven by festive season purchases, a seasonal increase typically observed around September and October. “This growth can also be broadly ascribed to high-end credit customers. In contrast, issuers have generally tightened credit standards and reduced limits. Despite the seasonal boost, credit card spends growth for the current financial year (FY25) is expected to be slower than the higher teens growth seen last year,” he said.

In November last year, the RBI flagged high growth in certain components of consumer credit and increased the risk weights for bank lending to consumer credit—including personal loans but excluding housing loans, education loans, vehicle loans, and gold loans—by 25 percentage points to 125 per cent. This regulatory move led to a majority of banks calibrating growth in their unsecured portfolios.