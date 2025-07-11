Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NIA charges five in Mizoram for supplying arms to Bangladeshi militants

NIA charges five in Mizoram for supplying arms to Bangladeshi militants

They have been charged under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Arms Act, 1959 and the Foreigners Act, 1946, says NIA statement

NIA

The accused -- Lalbiakchunga alias Divid alias David, Lalthawmcheuva alias Thawma, Malsawma alias Malsawma Loncheu, Rualliansanga alias Sanga and Alok Bikash Chakma -- have been named in a chargesheet filed before a court in Aizawl. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted five accused in a Mizoram case related to seizure of a huge cache of prohibited arms and ammunition meant for supply to a Bangladeshi militant group.

The accused -- Lalbiakchunga alias Divid alias David, Lalthawmcheuva alias Thawma, Malsawma alias Malsawma Loncheu, Rualliansanga alias Sanga and Alok Bikash Chakma -- have been named in a chargesheet filed before a court in Aizawl.

They have been charged under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Arms Act, 1959 and the Foreigners Act, 1946, the NIA said in a statement.

 

The case was originally registered on January 15, 2025 by Mizoram Police.

The NIA, which took over and re-registered the case two months later, unravelled a criminal conspiracy by the accused to supply the prohibited weapons and ammunition to armed cadres of the UPDF (United Peoples Democratic Front) militant outfit based in Chittagong area in Bangladesh, it said.

The weapons seized from Saithah village, Mamit district, Mizoram, include six AK 47 rifles, 13 magazines and 10,050 rounds of ammunition, the probe agency said, adding investigations in the case are continuing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Jail up to 7 yrs, ₹5 lakh fine key features of cleared Maha security bill

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

Karnataka HC seeks govt reply on plea against compulsory Kannada in schools

DDA

DDA clears reforms to boost commercial real estate, housing in Delhi

Yashwant Varma

Govt begins collecting signatures of MPs for motion to remove Justice Varma

Allahabad High Court

Supporting Pakistan alone not offence under BNS section 152: Allahabad HC

Topics : Mizoram Bangladesh NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon