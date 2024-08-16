Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Data story: How digital payments in India have evolved over the years

Data story: How digital payments in India have evolved over the years

Widespread adoption of digital payments has facilitated rapid, low-cost transactions and easy withdrawals through banking and mobile apps

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment
Photo: Shutterstock
Subrata Panda
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J recently highlighted that while widespread adoption of digital payments had facilitated rapid, low-cost transactions and easy withdrawals through banking and mobile apps, it had also heightened risks to operational stability, requiring continuous investments in information technology (IT) systems to handle peak loads effectively. He also underscored that the 24x7 availability of online and mobile banking could increase vulnerabilities, potentially accelerating bank runs and leading to liquidity crises during periods of stress.



In this context, let’s examine how digital payments in India have evolved over the years.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI might ask banks dealing with UAE to push direct rupee-dirham settlement

Widespread adoption of digital payments raises operational risks: RBI DG

India bond yields marginally lower as traders await US inflation data

RBI clears Tata Capital's conversion into NBFC investment credit company

Affordable housing finance companies to gain from RBI norms tweak

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIdigital payment

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story