Finance ministry exempts UIDAI from payment of income tax for 5 yrs

Adhaar, UIDAI
UIDAI is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
The finance ministry has exempted the income of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) from payment of income tax for five years till fiscal 2027-28.

Accordingly, grants/subsidies received from the central government; fees/ subscriptions, including RTI fee, tender fee, sale of scrap, PVC card; authentication, enrolment and updation service charges received; term/fixed deposits; and interest on bank deposits earned by UIDAI would be exempt from income tax.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the Ministry of Finance.

"This notification shall be applicable for assessment year 2024-2025, 2025-2026, 2026-2027, 2027-2028 and 2028-2029," it added.

UIDAI is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, to ensure compliance with Aadhaar Act, and make regulations & rules consistent with the Act.

This notification would be effective subject to the conditions that UIDAI would not engage in any commercial activity; activities and the nature of the specified income shall remain unchanged throughout financial years.


First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

