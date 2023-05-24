Day 2 of Rs 2,000 note exchange has banks running out of cash for exchange



On Wednesday, day two of the exchange, banks had to halt the exchange due to running out of cash. According to media reports, customers had to wait for the cash to be replenished. Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announcement on May 19, the Rs 2,000 currency notes are being withdrawn from circulation. As per the announcement, citizens have been asked to either deposit their notes into their bank accounts or exchange, up to Rs 20,000 at a time, them for smaller denominations.



Canara Bank Chief General Manager (CGM) Bhavendra Kumar said to PTI, "We are maintaining a continuous supply of Rs 500, 200 and 100 denominations notes at all our all branches across Delhi circle to ensure a smooth exchange process of Rs 2,000 rupee notes". On day one, many media reports stated that people were asked to show valid identity cards for exchange, despite the RBI not mandating this and that banks tried to push people to deposit instead of exchange due to lower cash retention limits.