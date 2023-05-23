Indian banks in good shape, but early to call it too good: N S Vishwanathan

Speaking at the SAS-Business Standard event “Risk & Banking Resilience”, Vishwanathan pointed out that the banking ecosystem in India had moved from “too bad to normal”, supported by regulatory action.

The Indian banking system has room to improve further and needs to sustain the healthy profile while ensuring that the current spell of optimism does not turn into irrational exuberance, said N S Vishwanathan, former deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the chairperson of College of Supervisors.