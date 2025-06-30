DFS Secretary urges private banks to step up support for inclusion push

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary, M Nagaraju, on Monday urged private sector banks to deepen their participation in financial inclusion initiatives and ensure effective implementation of key government schemes aimed at expanding access to banking services for all.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior management of private sector banks, Nagaraju assessed the performance of flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and PM Vishwakarma.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and senior officials from DFS.