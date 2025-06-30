Home / Finance / News / NPA reduction over last 5 years driven by write-offs: RBI report

NPA reduction over last 5 years driven by write-offs: RBI report

RBI says SCBs' asset quality improved with GNPA at 2.3% in FY25, but unsecured retail loans saw elevated slippages led by private banks and higher write-offs

Write-offs were a major component leading to the reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs) over the last five years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Financial Stability Report. The asset quality of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) improved, with gross NPA and net NPA ratios declining to a multi-decadal low of 2.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, in FY25.
 
“The write-offs to GNPA ratio for SCBs moved up marginally to 31.8 per cent in 2024–25 from 29.5 per cent in the previous year, led by private banks and foreign banks, while write-offs by public sector banks (PSBs) saw a marginal decline. Disaggregation of NPA movements revealed that write-offs were a major component of NPA reduction over the last five years,” the RBI said. 
 
Even as unsecured retail lending has moderated — it forms 25.0 per cent of retail loans and 8.3 per cent of gross advances — its asset quality has relatively weakened compared to the overall retail portfolio, with the GNPA ratio at 1.8 per cent vis-à-vis 1.2 per cent in March 2025, especially in respect of private sector banks (PVBs).
 
Slippages in unsecured retail loans were elevated for private sector banks, with fresh slippage in unsecured retail loans continuing to dominate overall slippages in the retail loan segment. The share of private sector banks in fresh slippages was 78.9 per cent in H2FY25, public sector banks accounted for 11.3 per cent, while small finance banks accounted for 6.4 per cent. The write-offs of private banks were 81.9 per cent in FY25, while public sector banks’ write-offs stood at 10.9 per cent in unsecured retail loans.
 
“PVBs’ contribution is significantly higher among bank groups. Alongside, write-offs continue to remain a key contributing factor to NPA reduction in the unsecured retail portfolio, especially among PVBs,” the RBI said. 
 

Jun 30 2025

