Banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and insurers need to collaborate and share their cyber defence strategies rather than treat them as proprietary information, Sanjay Lohiya, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), said on Thursday, flagging cyber security and financial fraud as among the biggest challenges facing the financial sector.

With incidents of bank fraud, data breaches and cyber attacks becoming increasingly frequent, he called on financial institutions to strengthen their cyber security infrastructure and avoid compromising on the quality of software, protocols and manpower.

Speaking at the CII-DFS Financing Summit, Lohiya said, “Now, not a week goes when we do not hear any incident of a bank having defrauded few crore of rupees or some data having been exposed or some NBFC has had data compromise or money transferred.”

He said financial institutions needed to recognise cyber security as a collective challenge, with greater sharing of information and defence strategies helping the sector respond better to emerging threats. “Instead of various banks and NBFCs or insurance companies treating such whatever work they are doing towards protecting their own data or their funds, etc, as a proprietary item or some trade secret, instead if we share strategies with each other, it will help us to all build this safety against such frauds,” Lohiya said. He also flagged the potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber attacks, although he said the extent to which such attacks had been established was not entirely clear.

“It is a new beast so to say and we all have to put our heads together and all institutions whether small or big, they have to pay full attention to this part about cyber security,” he said. Lohiya said institutions should not compromise on the quality of their cyber security products, protocols, software or personnel. He called for greater interaction among banks, technology vendors and solution providers to help financial institutions adopt available safeguards. He said he had asked the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to initiate regular interactions among banks and technology vendors on cyber security measures. He also urged CII to take the discussion forward and facilitate greater cooperation among financial sector participants.

The growing threat of cyber fraud comes amid a significant expansion in the scale and scope of the banking and financial services sector over the past decade, driven by the growth of digital payments, fintech companies, NBFCs and financial products. Lohiya said the sector would need to strengthen its capabilities to meet emerging challenges as it plays a crucial role in financing the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Lohiya said the high-level committee on banking for Viksit Bharat, announced in the Union Budget, had begun its work and was examining the legislative and regulatory changes required in the sector, along with a roadmap for the financial system.

“Towards that effort, already the committee has circulated questionnaires to some of the stakeholders and they will be taking in-person discussions with the stakeholders. The committee will be here in Mumbai on 2nd and 3rd (of December), next to next week, in Mumbai to listen to the stakeholders here and they will be also holding meetings in Delhi and maybe some other places,” he said. He urged industry participants to submit their suggestions and engage with the committee as it examines the sector's requirements. He said the government and regulators were open to suggestions on addressing the challenges facing the financial sector.

On financial inclusion, Lohiya said efforts needed to move beyond opening bank accounts towards making credit easily accessible, particularly to the poorest sections of society. While initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana had helped expand access to banking, the next challenge was to ensure that account holders could access credit and undertake financial transactions. Schemes such as Mudra and microfinance had helped address this need, but banks and other financial institutions needed to make greater efforts to reach borrowers at the bottom of the pyramid, he said. MSME financing was another area that required attention, Lohiya said, noting that several initiatives were being undertaken by the Ministry of MSME, the finance ministry, banks and NBFCs. Platforms such as the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) were expanding their scope, with efforts underway to make them more widely accessible.

He also flagged a shift in the housing market over the past five to 10 years. While affordable housing had earlier accounted for a large share of new launches, the market had increasingly shifted towards the higher-end segment. “A lot of housing market has now become what they call is a luxury segment. So, there is a real shortage of, I would say, affordable housing,” he said, adding that mass housing was a key requirement and banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions had an important role to play in financing it. Lohiya also said insurance companies, pension funds and corporate bond markets could play an important role in meeting the country's financing requirements. While the government and regulators had taken several steps in this direction, further measures might be needed. However, he cautioned that investors providing patient capital should not be exposed to unexpected risks.