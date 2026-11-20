Gold and silver prices remained under heavy selling pressure on Friday, November 20, as the US dollar strengthened and expectations of further interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve intensified.

Several Federal Reserve officials have backed higher interest rates to bring inflation closer to the 2 per cent target. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has also indicated the possibility of a 50-basis-point increase in December.

At the time of writing, gold futures on Comex were trading near $3,550 per ounce, while silver was trading near $41.80 per ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,23,000 per 10 gram, while silver futures were trading near ₹1,49,600 per kg.

Gold prices fall sharply

Gold futures opened sharply lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹3,823 lower at ₹1,23,629 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,27,452.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹4,373 lower at ₹1,23,079.

Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,59,700 per 10 gram earlier this year.

Silver also tumbles

Silver futures also opened sharply lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹6,299 lower at ₹1,51,183 per kg. The previous close was ₹1,57,482.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹7,880 lower at ₹1,49,602.

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Gold, silver weak in global market

Gold and silver were trading sharply lower in the international market.

On Comex, gold opened at $3,633.80 per ounce. The previous closing price was $3,685.50. At the time of writing, it was trading $132.30 lower at $3,553.20 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year.

Comex silver futures opened at $42.86 per ounce. The previous closing price was $44.35. At the time of writing, silver was trading $2.52 lower at $41.83 per ounce.

ALSO READ: Titan, Muthoot Finance, Kalyan Jewellers fall up to 4% as Gold prices slide Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year.

Why are gold and silver falling?

Vikram Subburaj, chief executive officer of Giottus.com, said pressure on gold and silver had intensified as the dollar approached a 19-month high and expectations grew that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in December.

Analysts said forced selling by investors had also accelerated the decline. The impact of the international sell-off was visible in the Indian market as well, with domestic bullion prices falling sharply.

Levels to watch

According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold was technically witnessing long unwinding. Open interest fell 9.78 per cent to 11,952 contracts, while prices declined by ₹2,362, indicating that investors were exiting existing long positions.

The technical data placed support at ₹1,26,500, followed by ₹1,25,540. However, the current gold price quoted in the report, at ₹1,23,079, is already below both support levels.

Resistance is seen at ₹1,29,100. If gold sustains above this level, prices could recover towards ₹1,30,750.

Silver was also technically witnessing long unwinding. Open interest declined 9.9 per cent to 15,308 contracts, while prices fell by ₹3,252, indicating that investors were exiting existing long positions.

The technical data placed support at ₹1,55,340, followed by ₹1,53,200. However, the current silver price quoted in the report, at ₹1,49,602, is already below both support levels.