Dip in investment grade paper marks improved balance sheets of firms

Low-rated debt is in focus.

A credit rating reflects the chance that a borrower will default on the debt. Higher the rating, lower the chance of default. Risky companies’ debt below a certain rating are referred to as non-investment grade paper, or junk.

The share of debt in the non-investment grade category is declining in India, according to a Business Standard analysis based on the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) numbers for companies in its Prowess database.

Non-investment grade category accounted for 7.5 per cent of total rated instruments in April 2020. It has steadily declined and was at 4.4 per cent as of April 2024.