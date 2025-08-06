Home / Finance / News / DPDzero raises $7 mn Series A to scale AI-powered debt collections

DPDzero raises $7 mn Series A to scale AI-powered debt collections

Debt collections platform DPDzero secures $7 mn Series A funding led by GMO Venture Partners, SMBC Asia Rising Fund, and Blume Ventures to expand AI and field collection network

artificial intelligence machine learning
The company claims its revenue has grown six times in the past 18 months. It serves as a collections partner for fintechs and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) including Tata Capital, Moneyview, L&T Finance, and Manappuram Finance, among others.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
Debt collections platform DPDzero has raised $7 million in a Series A funding round led by GMO Venture Partners, a Japanese fintech-focused venture capital firm, SMBC Asia Rising Fund, and Blume Ventures, which doubled its previous investment.
 
The round also saw participation from India Quotient, Sinarmas Group, and several other investors.
 
The company said the capital will be used to develop DPDzero’s multi-lingual artificial intelligence (AI) collection agent and launch a network of professional field collection agents to strengthen collections infrastructure.
 
DPDzero combines behavioural data, AI agents, and human operations to deliver improved collection outcomes.
 
“Collection has been the ignored stepchild of lending; it’s low tech, low intelligence, and worryingly, low ethics, as well. We are building the collections company India has been waiting for — reinventing everything from the ground up, bringing back the dignity it really deserves,” said Ananth Shroff, chief executive officer and founder, DPDzero. 
 
The company claims its revenue has grown six times in the past 18 months. It serves as a collections partner for fintechs and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) including Tata Capital, Moneyview, L&T Finance, and Manappuram Finance, among others.
 
It added that it expects to onboard India’s large banks shortly.
 
“As the credit landscape matures, collections remain its most under-served frontier. We believe DPDzero is building the foundational collections infrastructure by combining AI, execution-first DNA, and the kind of founder obsession required to disrupt the category,” said Ryu Muramatsu, founding partner, GMO Venture Partners. 
 

Artificial intelligenceDebtfinance sector

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

