Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI panel proposes shift to 7-day flexible funding window for banks

RBI panel proposes shift to 7-day flexible funding window for banks

The panel has invited comments on the proposals by Aug. 29

RBI

Although the RBI intermittently uses short-tenor windows to adjust system liquidity, the formal adoption of the proposal would give lenders greater predictability in managing cash in the era of digital banking. | Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Reserve Bank of India panel has recommended that the central bank take a more flexible approach to managing how it provides money to lenders, a move aimed at ensuring changes in borrowing costs are more clearly felt in the real economy. 
Instead of sticking mainly to its existing method — injecting or withdrawing cash from banks every two weeks — the RBI should primarily use a seven-day funding window, according to the panel’s report released Wednesday. This would help the central bank better control the flow of money and ensure that borrowing costs for banks are more closely aligned with the official interest rate.
   
Although the RBI intermittently uses short-tenor windows to adjust system liquidity, the formal adoption of the proposal would give lenders greater predictability in managing cash in the era of digital banking. By improving transmission, the move also aims to sharpen the effectiveness of this year’s rate cuts on economic growth at a time when India is facing an escalating US tariff threat.
 
“The seven-day operation has a better chance of success compared to the 14-day operation, which attracted weak participation,” said Abhishek Upadhyay, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. He cited difficulties in predicting government cash flows over a 14-day period as a key reason for the limited success of the existing model.
 
The panel has invited comments on the proposals by Aug. 29.

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Indian economy contributing more to global growth than US: RBI Guv Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Shift in savings to equities healthy for economy: RBI Governor Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

'Lack of data': RBI keeps GDP forecast unchanged despite Trump's 25% tariff

KYC

RBI announces 3 consumer-centric schemes to drive financial inclusion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI removes prior approval requirement for opening vostro accountspremium

 
Under the proposed framework, the authority will employ the so-called variable rate repurchase or reverse repurchase auctions for a seven-day tenure to adjust banking system cash. The RBI may also use auctions of other maturities, ranging from overnight to seven days, to modulate cash levels with lenders, the report suggested.
 
The RBI uses these auctions to lend or absorb funds from banks in exchange for securities.
 
Under the fortnightly cash framework, banks’ borrowing costs have often deviated sharply from the RBI’s policy rate. That’s hampered effective transmission and muddled policy signals.
   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bank fraud, bank scam

15 more banks to adopt RBI's MuleHunter fraud detection tool by October

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariff clouds cast a spreading gloom over export-focused MSME moodpremium

Banking system, credit market, Market borrowings

Key amendments to banking laws come into force from August 1, 2025

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Retail mortgage loans by NBFCs, HFCs seen at ₹20 trn by FY28: ICRA

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

Unethical practices by some banks, NBFCs threaten trust in system: RBI DG

Topics : RBI Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon