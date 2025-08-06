Indian economy contributing more to global growth than US: RBI Guv Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said the Indian economy is contributing more to global growth than the United States. He made the remark during the post-monetary policy press conference.

When asked for his views on US President Donald Trump calling the Indian economy “dead”, Malhotra said: “We have a very robust growth.” As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent, while world growth is expected at 3 per cent.

ALSO READ: Shift in savings to equities healthy for economy: RBI Governor Malhotra He added that India contributes about 18 per cent to global GDP, which is more than the US, where the contribution is expected to be below 11 per cent. “So, we are doing very well and will continue to further improve,” he said.