EPFO panel clears new SOP for exempted establishments, CBT to take call

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) Exempted Establishment Committee (EEC) has approved a new standard operating procedure (SOP) on exempted establishments, according to people aware of the development.

In a meeting held on February 20, the EEC approved the SOP, which aims to simplify and standardise the regulatory framework governing exempted establishments, the people said. The SOP will promote ‘ease of doing business’ (EoDB) and reduce procedural complexity by consolidating four existing SOPs and one manual into a single framework.

The SOP is yet to be approved by the EPFO’s apex decision-making body — the Central Board of Trustees (CBT). The 60th EEC has approved and recommended it for further approval by the CBT in its upcoming meeting on March 2.

As per the EEC’s approved proposal, the new SOP can be modified or updated for any future references to the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme under the Code on Social Security, 2020 with approval of the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC), the people said.

Currently, a team of EPFO officers conducts an annual physical audit of exempted establishments. The new SOP would replace this with a risk-based audit of these establishments, the people said. This new online audit is expected to promote automated auditing and EoDB by reducing the compliance burden on establishments.