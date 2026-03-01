EPFO panel clears new SOP for exempted establishments, CBT to take call

The EEC is a non-statutory sub-committee of the CBT that makes recommendations on all policy matters relating to the exempted sector.
The new SOP maintains that exempted establishments must offer benefits at least equal to those provided by EPFO and follow its procedures. To safeguard members, balances in inoperative and non-KYC accounts must be transferred to EPFO with accrued interest.
In April 2025, a committee comprising three CBT members and officers of Exemption, Legal, Information Services and Investment Divisions was constituted. A workshop on exemption was conducted in December 2025, inviting CBT members, major exempted establishments and consultancy firms.