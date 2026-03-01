EMI scheme for deferred customs duty payment to be implemented from April 1

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Sunday said the Eligible Manufacturer Importers scheme will be implemented from April 1, and such importers can clear imported goods without paying customs duty at the time of clearance.

The deferred payment facility will be available to Eligible Manufacturer Importers (EMIs) meeting prescribed criteria related to Customs and GST compliance, turnover, financial standing and past track record, a finance ministry statement said.

"This reform is expected to significantly improve ease of doing business, strengthen the compliance culture, promote wider participation in the AEO programme and provide a boost to domestic manufacturing," the ministry said.

Existing AEO-T1 entities, including MSMEs, that fulfil the eligibility conditions are also eligible to participate in the scheme. "The facility will be available from 1st April, 2026, and will remain in force till 31st March, 2028," it added. Under this initiative, EMIs would be able to clear imported goods without paying Customs duty at the time of clearance. Instead, the applicable duty can be paid on a monthly basis as prescribed under the Deferred Payment of Import Duty Rules, 2016, helping manufacturers better manage cash flows and working capital. The EMI scheme is designed as a trust-based facilitation measure, encouraging compliant manufacturers to benefit from simplified procedures while nudging them towards higher levels of compliance.